Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Performs "Whole Lotta Rosie" On Fox Sports' Nunca Es Tarde

Original AC/DC vocalist Dave Evans recently appeared on the Nunca Es Tarde show, which can be seen on Fox Sports in Latin America, to perform the band's classic song "Whole Lotta Rosie". Check out the video footage below.

Dave Evans, age 66, briefly sang for AC/DC in 1973 / 1974, appearing on their debut single - "Can I Sit Next To You, Girl" / "Rocking In The Parlour" - before being replaced by Bon Scott.

"Whole Lotta Rosie" is from AC/DC's 1977 album, Let There Be Rock. It's since been covered by Guns N' Roses, W.A.S.P., and Steel Panther. Pro-shot video of GN'R doing "Whole Lotta Rosie" live at Rock in Rio 2017 can be seen below.