Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Talks Band’s Early Days – “We Were All Totally Dedicated To Being A Smash Hit From The Very Beginning”

The Seeker caught up with original AC/DC singer Dave Evans and during the chat he talked about the band’s early days.

How he became the first lead singer of AC/DC:

“I answered an ad in the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper for a heavy rock singer and Malcolm was on the other end of the phone line when I called. My band at the time, Velvet Underground (not to be confused with Lou Reed’s band) had just split up. Malcolm had been in the band earlier before I had joined them so we both knew of each other. He asked me to come for a jam with Larry and Colin as they were forming a band. I met up with them and jammed and we then shook hands and said we had a band! We did not have a name yet though. Angus auditioned a week later as his band Kentuckee had also split up and then he was accepted as the fifth member of the yet unnamed band. We decided on AC/DC a few weeks later,” Evans recalled.

How it was like working with Malcom and Angus Young in 1973:

“We rehearsed often and we were all totally dedicated to being a smash hit from the very beginning. It was all positive vibes and a total belief in ourselves. The whole band rocked hard with extreme enthusiasm,” Evans remarked.

Evans joined forces with Norwegian rockers Barbed Wire for their 4-track Wild EP released on January 27th via Nordic Records.

Dave Evans has had a long and illustrious career since his first hit record “Can I Sit Next To You, Girl?” back in 1974 with AC/DC. Since that time Evans has established himself in his own right and is now an international star after recording with Australian rockers, Rabbit, Dave Evans and Thunder Down Under plus recording numerous solo albums and EP's in Australia, the US, the UK and now in Norway with popular Norwegian hard rockers, Barbed Wire, who also have their own hard rock albums in the same vein as the world popular Aussie hard rock of AC/DC, Rose Tattoo and indeed of Evans himself.

This international rock collaboration came about after Evans had toured several times with the hard rockin' Barbed Wire during his world tours, mostly in Norway with a few shows together also in Sweden. With another tour coming up in 2016 and after establishing a close friendship together Evans and Barbed Wire decided to record together brand new songs for the rockin' world to enjoy.

During the 2016 Norway tour just past they went into the studio together in Trondheim, Norway and produced the new 4-track EP, Wild. The songs once heard are infectious and can't help but get the listener rockin' and smiling and singing the catchy tunes over and over. This brand new offering to the rock world community also includes a track Evans had written and performed with AC/DC called “Sunset Strip”. This was a very popular song in the early AC/DC setlist and was about to be recorded by the band just before Evans and AC/DC parted ways. The original classic 12 bar rock arrangement was soon recorded by AC/DC with replacement singer, Bon Scott, but the lyrics were changed and the song became “Show Business”. Now after all these years Dave Evans has rearranged “Sunset Strip” keeping most of his original lyrics to bring that famous song to life again and for the fans to enjoy as they did all those years ago to also give a collectibility aspect connected to AC/DC with this new and exciting EP.

