Original ADEMA Lineup Reforms; Whiskey A Go Go Show Scheduled For May 24th

Bakersfield, CA-based rockers, Adema, have announced that the band’s original lineup of Kris Kohls (drums), Mike Ransom (guitar), Dave DeRoo (bass), Tim Fluckey (vocals, guitar), and Mark Chavez (vocals) have reunited.

Says the band: “You can catch us live at the world famous Whiskey A Go Go (West Hollywood, California) on Wednesday, May 24th! Writing and recording a new record soon! The magic is back!”

Also on the bill for the Whiskey A Go Go show are LA Story, Desire The Fire, Blakk Mantra and Ampage. An event page can be found at this location.

(Photo - Adema Facebook)