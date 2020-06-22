Original ALICE COOPER GROUP Guitarist MICHAEL BRUCE Releases New Lyric Video

Original Alice Cooper Group guitarist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Michael Bruce has released a lyric video for the new Michael Bruce Group song "Born Screamer", which also features fellow Alice Cooper Group drummer Neal Smith and Arizona vocalist Christina Bärwolf as guests.

The song is a preview of the upcoming full length album. Michael adds: "This group of talented musicians came together in a very natural way and we all feel like we have known each other for a lifetime. 'Born Screamer' is a song about how I met my wife and our journey together. It's never too late to find perfect love or a new band. I feel very blessed with the new line-up of musicians. I hope you enjoy 'Born Screamer'."

As a member of the original Alice Cooper Group, Michael wrote the hits that rocked a generation: "I'm Eighteen", "Under My Wheels", "No More Mr Nice Guy", "Be My Lover", "Schools Out", "Elected", "Billion Dollar Babies", and many more songs that remain a staple of classic rock today. "Schools Out", one of the most notable and iconic songs, was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2015.

Formed with the intention to create new music in the style of those classic Cooper records of the early 70's, the Michael Bruce Group is currently working on a full length record for release early 2021. The band will also be booking shows for later this year and into 2021

The Michael Bruce Group line-up:

Michael Bruce - guitar / lead vocals

Lynette Bruce - bass

Jimmy Waldo - keyboards

Steve Potts - guitar

Matt Indes - drums

You can check out a sampler of three new songs - "Born Screamer", "Famous Face" and "Riding A Hurricane" - below:

Check out the official Michael Bruce Group Facebook page here.