Original AUTOGRAPH Drummer KENI RICHARDS Passes At Age 60

Founding Autograph guitarist Steve Lynch has revealed via the band's official Twitter account that original drummer Keni Richards has passed away at the age of 60. Cause of death has not been revealed. Lynch posted the following message:

Autograph's breakthrough album from 1984, Sign In Please, yielded the band's biggest hit, "Turn Up The Radio". Richards left the band in 1988 and eventually quit the music business due to chronic back problems.