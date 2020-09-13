Original BAD BRAINS Vocalist SID MCCRAY Dies; Fundraiser Launched To Cover Burial Expenses

Sidney McCray aka “SidMac” the original lead singer and co-founder of punk rock band Bad Brains passed away on September 9, 2020.

Sidney is remembered and loved by seven children, family, friends, his former band members and a host of loyal fans. Sidney’s children would like to have a Memorial Service for their father and are gratefully in acceptance of donations via GoFundMe. Contributions will solely go towards the Last Honors for SidMac. "We Thank You in advance for your Condolences, Love and Prayers," says Sidney's family.

McCray fronted Bad Brains from 1977 to 1978; the cause of death has not been revealed. BraveWords sends our condolences to all those mourning the passing of Sidney.