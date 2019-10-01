Original BLACK SABBATH Drummer's BILL WARD BAND Pays Tribute To Las Vegas Shooting Victims With "Arrow" Single; Audio

Original Black Sabbath drummer, Bill Ward, has released a new song, "Arrows", in tribute to the victims of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Says Bill: "Hi everybody. My name is Bill Ward, and today I'm speaking on behalf of my band, the Bill Ward Band.

"On October 1, 2017, in the evening of October 1, 2017, there was a mass shooting in Las Vegas. What we're going to do, on October 1, 2019 is we're gonna release a song that I hope will be supportive. To me, it's kind of like laying a wreath and sending the very best to everybody and wishing everybody well, the injured.

"It's just a way of saying we're very sorry that all those things happened and that we honour those who are not with us today. It's a very solemn gesture, but at the same time, I've written a song that I hope can bring some solace and some good things to those who are still working through that particular shooting and those particular issues that they encountered because of the shooting."

"Arrows", which features drummer Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne) and bassist James LoMenzo (Black Label Society, Megadeth, White Lion), is available for streaming below.



