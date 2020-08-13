Original BULLETBOYS Lineup To Release New Singles "Very, Very Soon," Says Singer MARQ TORIEN

Appearing on the Chuck Shute Podcast, singer Marq Torien reveals that the original BulletBoys lineup - Marq Torien, Mick Sweda, Lonnie Vencent and Jimmy D’Anda - will release a new single "very, very soon."

Asked if he's making a new album with the original members, Torien replies: "Well, I'll be honest with you, we are going to be releasing singles here very, very soon. We are trying to keep it under wraps. Right now... you know we have a lot of songs, but it's a hard thing to do right now, because first of all, if you go in and start recording a record, and you finish your record, and you release your record, you can't tour on it. Not right now. Yeah, so it's the best option to put out a new record with a reunion, and all this great stuff behind us, we don't know yet. We're kind of, you know, playing it by ear. I do know that we're getting ready, probably next month, to shoot our first video together in a very long time. We've already had a performance on the Monsters Of Rock cruise site, which is a virtual show. We were the first band to actually do it and have to be in the process of inventing this with our manager, Larry Moran."

Elsewhere in the interview, Torien discusses meeting Mötley Crüe for the first time and auditioning for the band, his time as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist, giving Slash a pep talk about Appetite For Destruction, and more.

Listen to the podcast here.