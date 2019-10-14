Original DISMEMBER Line-Up Reunites For Scandinavia Deathfest 2019; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On Saturday, October 12th, Swedish death metal legends headlined Scandinavia Deathfest 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. Fan-filmed video from the show is available below.

The band's set was filmed and recorded for a possible future release. The setlist was as follows:

"Override of the Overture"

"Soon to Be Dead"

"Bred for War"

"Skinfather"

"Pieces"

"Casket Garden"

"Deranged From Blood" (Carnage cover)

"Deathevocation"

"Of Fire"

"Bleed for Me"

"Reborn in Blasphemy"

"Collection by Blood"

"Skin Her Alive"

"Misanthropic"

"Dismembered"

"On Frozen Fields"

"In Death's Sleep"

"Fleshless"

Dismember announced the band's retirement in late 2011. Dismember's illustrious career in the death metal underground began with 1991's Like An Ever Flowing Stream and ended with 2008's brilliant self-titled release. Dismember released a two-disc DVD titled Under Bloodred Skies in late July 2009. The live concerts were filmed in the Netherlands and at the 2008 Party San Open Air Festival in Bad Berka, Germany. The DVD also included a documentary and interviews with band members.

Lineup:

Matti Kärki - vocals

David Blomqvist - lead guitar

Robert Sennebäck - rhythm guitar

Richard Cabeza - bass

Fred Estby - drums