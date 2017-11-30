Original DIXIE DREGS Lineup Featuring DEEP PURPLE Guitarist STEVE MORSE Gear Up For Dawn Of The Dregs US Tour

Critically acclaimed and six-time Grammy award nominated musical virtuosos, the Dixie Dregs (aka The Dregs), are gearing up for a national US tour starting February 28th. The performances will mark the first time in 40 years the original band - Steve Morse (guitar), Andy West (bass), Allen Sloan (violin), Steve Davidowski (keyboards) and Rod Morgenstein (drums) - will share the stage. Tickets are on sale now.

The Dawn Of The Dregs 25-date tour - with additional dates to be announced soon - will take the band across the country starting on February 28th in Clearwater, FL and make stops in Atlanta, Charleston, Washington D.C., New York City, Boston, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Boulder and Phoenix, among many others,before wrapping April 25th in Dallas, TX. For more information about the Dawn Of The Dregs tour and to purchase tickets, visit dixiedregs.com.

"This tour is the result of the overwhelming requests we've received from a loyal audience of diehard Dregheads, and new fans who have never seen us perform live, but discovered the band for the first time through Steve's membership in Deep Purple, or Rod as the drummer for Winger," said Dreg's bassist, Andy West. "We can't wait to playfor them all," adds West.

For guitar aficionados, Steve Morse needs no introduction, and his place in the pantheon of guitar greats is certain. But in fact, his career started with the Dixie Dregs. The band traces its true beginnings to the band Dixie Grit, which started in a Georgia high school with Steve on guitar and Andy West on bass. Dixie Grit morphed into the Dixie Dregs at the University of Miami School of Music, where Allen Sloan (violin) and Rod Morgenstein (drums) joined up with Steve and Andy, who were the "dregs" of Dixie Grit.

The members of the Dixie Dregs remained committed to attending the University of Miami School of Music, which hosted a lively and talented musical community during their tenure, including future greats Pat Metheny, Jaco Pastorius, T Lavitz, and Bruce Hornsby, among manyothers. In 1975, the group's demo album, The Great Spectacular, was recorded at the University of Miami and then re-released on CD in 1997.

After graduation, the band moved back to Augusta where Steve Davidowski (keyboards) completed the band. The band paid its dues and honed its skills playing in bars and venues throughout the South in the mid-70's. They established themselves in the firmament of American instrumental music, seamlessly fusing rock with progressive and jazz elements to create a uniquely instrumental-driven style that has stood the test of time.

Based on a short demo and a tip from former Allman Brothers keyboardist Chuck Leavell along with legendary Allman/Dregs tour manager Twiggs Lyndon, Capricorn Records signed the Dixie Dregs to record Free Fall (1977). The success and critical acclaim of Free Fall announced the Dixie Dregs to the world, and after its release, they would become a cult-favorite band that would have a lasting influence on much of modern rock.

Catch Dixie Dregs on the road in the following cities with more to be announced:

February

28 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

March

1 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

2 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium

3 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

5 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

6 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theater

7 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theater

8 - Wilmington, DE - The Grand Opera House

9 - Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium

10 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

14 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

16 - New York, NY - Town Hall

17 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater

19 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater

21 - Albany, NY - The Egg

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Music Hall

23 - Cleveland, OH - Kent Stage

24 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater

April

11 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

14 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

20 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

21 - Agoura Hills, CA - The Canyon Club

22 - Phoenix, AZ - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues