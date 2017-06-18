Original Drummer For Canada's SLAUGHTER Re-Records "Tales Of The Macabre" As Part Of New SLAUGHTERING SLAUGHTER Project; Official Video Posted

Ron Sumners, the original drummer for legendary Canadioan bashers Slaughter, has contacted BraveWords with the following update:

"Original drummer Ron Sumners re-recorded the track 'Tales Of The Macabre' with Nick Sagias (bass, vocals) of Overthrow / Soulstorm fame, Jorge Romero (lead guitar) from Torre de Marfil, and Steve Waller (guitar) from Epileptic Brain Surgeons and Corpselicker Studios. Drums and lead guitar were recorded near Zurich, Switzerland in November 2016 and vocals, bass and rhythm guitar were done in Toronto in December 2016. Steve Waller assembled, mixed and mastered the final audio. The video shoot for Nick and Steve was shot in Toronto by R.J. Maloney, while in Zurich, Jorge and Ron was shot and then edited by Sumners Graphics.

"We've called the project Slaughtering Slaughter, and we hope to re-record a few more tracks from the Strappado album with different friends and metal enthusiasts from different parts of the world."

Slaughter was a Canadian death/thrash band formed in Toronto, Ontario in 1984, briefly featuring Death's Chuck Schuldiner on guitar in 1986. They released two demos and two full albums. Slaughter was disbanded from 1989-1995 but returned in 1996 to record a cover of Celtic Frost's "Dethroned Emperor" for a tribute album, In Memory of Celtic Frost. In 2001, Slaughter re-released their Strappado album from 1986 via Nuclear Blast