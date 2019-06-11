Original ENUFF Z'NUFF Frontman DONNIE VIE Featured On New Episode Of The Right To Rock Podcast (Audio)

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast interview (episode #51 and 52) featuring Ex-Enuff Z'Nuff vocalist Donnie Vie. The boys recently caught up him for a two-part interview to discuss his latest release, Beautiful Things.

Donnie discusses his journey from losing his passion for music as well as how he gained it back. He also talks about how the song "I Could Save The World" fueled the entire release. He also talks about his exit from Enuff Z' Nuff and how one of his former bandmates got him banned from playing a club until Steel Panther singer Michael Starr pulled some strings and got him up on stage. Lastly, Donnie shares some of the last days he interacted with original Enuff Z' Nuff guitarist Derek Frigo.

Part 1

In Part 2, Donnie talks about his cover of John Lennon's "Instant Karma", as well as the behind-the-scenes of the making of the video. He also talks about how he got started playing music, and how Chip Z' Nuff showed his the ropes early on, after their meteoric rise. He also discusses how such a fast rise from a band can affect and corrupt a young musician.

Part 2

Donnie Vie is back with his latest solo album, Beautiful Things, which was released on June 7th via Deko Music on CD/LP/Digital, with the first single "I Could Save The World" having been released on May 24th. The album also features special guests Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Jellyfish) and Mike LePond (Symphony X).

To promote the album, Vie has filmed a great new music video for a cover of the John Lennon classic, "Instant Karma", which sees him playing piano by the sea...and strumming the guitar on the street! But along with these fun scenes lies a more serious message - trying to right what is wrong in the world today. The video can be viewed below.

“When everyone gave so much to make this video 'Instant Karma' out of love, I decided that I would pay it forward and dedicate it to a needy cause,” explains Vie. “The effects of bullying are astounding. I know because I was a victim of it. Lennon campaigned for peace and love and that’s what his song shall be used for."

"This is my first record in 4 years. I had to make sure it was great. The songs started coming, starting with ‘I Could Save the World,’ which opened the door for the rest. I got great artists to play on it like Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big), Roger Manning (Jellyfish), Matt Walker (Garbage/Morrissey) and many other killers. The record exceeded my hopes and expectations. It’s like an ice cream sundae made out of sounds & colors, with more hooks than a tackle box. And of course my pipes, stronger than ever! The song ‘Beautiful Things’ felt like a great album title, so I expanded on that. It hits hard from start to finish. I’m proud to be a big part of it, it’s my best work yet, and that’s saying something after nearly 25 great records with Enuff Z’ Nuff and my solo stuff combined. If you like cool aggressive pop, you will love this. I sure do. Share the love, stop the hate, and lets save the world.”

Beautiful Things tracklist:

"Beautiful Things"

"Plain Jane"

"Breaking Me Down"

"I Could Save the World"

"Fly"

"Tender Lights"

"I'll Surrender"

"Whatever"

"Fallin' Through The Pages"

"Back From The Blue"