Original GENESIS Guitarist ANTHONY PHILLIPS To Release Strings Of Light Album

Esoteric Antenna has announced the release of Strings Of Light, the beautiful new album by Genesis founding member Anthony Phillips.

For his first new album in 7 years Anthony has composed and recorded the 24 pieces of music on this album, which span two CDs, utilizing the many beautiful and rare guitars in his collection, all of which have made Strings Of Light one of the finest instrumental guitar albums of Anthony’s long and acclaimed career as a musician and composer.

This set is made even more special by the inclusion of a 5.1 Surround Sound mix of album on a DVD (NTSC / Region Free). After a seven year absence of new recorded work, Strings Of Light is a welcome return and a fine album by a legendary musician.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Jour De Fête”

“Diamond Meadows”

“Caprice In Three”

“Castle Ruins”

“Mermaids And Wine Maidens”

“Winter Lights”

“Song For Andy”

“Pilgrimage Of Grace”

“Skies Crying”

“Mouse Trip”

“Restless Heart”

“Still Rain”

CD2

“Into The Void”

“Andean Explorer”

“Mystery Tale”

“Sunset Riverbank”

“Tale Ender”

“Shoreline”

“Days Gone By”

“Crystalline”

“Fluer-De-Lys”

“Grand Tour”

“Home Road”