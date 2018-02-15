Original GUNS N' ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER Behind The Soultone Kit At NAMM; Video Footage

Last month, original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler made a special appearance at the Soultone Cymbals booth at the NAMM Convention in Anaheim, California. The following video footage has since surfaced:

According to Alternative Nation, original Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler has announced plans for his own Appetite For Destruction 30th anniversary tour with Adler’s Appetite, and he is seeking bookings. In 2017, Adler said in interviews he was tired of playing in small venues with Adler’s Appetite so he put the band on hiatus in 2011, saying that he only planned to tour again if a big name band hired him.

Former Adler's Appetite guitarist Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot), who also works for the BTE Talent Agency, posted the following ad for the intended shows.