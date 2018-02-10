Original GUNS N' ROSES Drummer STEVEN ADLER Reveals Plans For Appetite For Destruction 30th Anniversary Tour Featuring ADLER'S APPETITE

According to Alternative Nation, original Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler has announced plans for his own Appetite For Destruction 30th anniversary tour with Adler’s Appetite, and he is seeking bookings. In 2017, Adler said in interviews he was tired of playing in small venues with Adler’s Appetite so he put the band on hiatus in 2011, saying that he only planned to tour again if a big name band hired him.

Former Adler's Appetite guitarist Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot), who also works for the BTE Talent Agency, posted the following ad for the intended shows.

In the clip below, Adler and actor/musician BooBoo Stewart (Twilight, X-Men: Days Of Future Past) sit down with Sumerian Records founder and American Satan writer/director Ash Avildsen to discuss music, the movie, rock n' roll history and the supernatural. Adler digs deep and opens up about his rampant drug abuse and being fired from Guns N' Roses as a result of it.