Original JUDAS PRIEST Frontman AL ATKINS And PRIMAL FEAR Vocalist RALF SCHEEPERS' Duet On "Victim Of Changes" Streaming

Original Judas Priest vocalist, Al Atkins, released his new solo album, Reloaded, back in January via Gonzo Multimedia. The album is a collection tracks from the last four decades, that Al has either written or performed from his days in Judas Priest to his last live band Holy Rage. It features special guest appearances: with Ian Hill of Judas Priest, (who performed on the original recordings of some of these classics like “Victim Of Changes” from the Sad Wings Of Destiny album. Apart from Judas Priest Ian Hill has never recorded with anyone outside of the band until now.

It also features John McCoy (ex-Gillan) Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear) dueting with Al on “Victim Of Changes”, a solo from Roy Z. (Halford, Bruce Dickinson), Japanese guitarist Tsuyoshi Ikedo from Unviel Raze, Stu “Hammer” Marshall of Death Dealer, Chris Johnson from Holy Rage, from the UK Rob Allen on drums and last but not least long time friend and collaborator guitarist and producer of many of Al's albums, Paul May.

Check out the duet between Atkins and Scheepers below.

These tracks have appeared in various forms on many albums over the past forty years. Reloaded also features a bonus track that is an excerpt of a guitar solo from the very Judas Priest demo featuring Ian Hill on bass and KK Downing on guitar, a never heard treat for all Judas Priest fanatics.

The album was once again recorded at Rock Solid Studios in the UK. A global gathering from the world of metal, revisiting some of the tracks that launched the Legend that is Judas Priest to the solo albums that followed over the next forty years. Cocked, Reloaded and ready to rock.

Al Atkins is best known for being the original singer with Midlands heavy rockers Judas Priest, with a wife and young daughter to support and no record deal in sight, Atkins was forced “to get a haircut and a 9-to-5 job” in May 1973. He was replaced by Rob Halford, who found himself singing many songs that were originally written by Atkins. Consequently, the album Rocka Rolla gives a portrait of Atkins' original vision for the band. Atkins eventually formed another band, Lion, and went solo after it dissolved, releasing four albums in the 1990s and a final, fifth album in 2007 as a solo artist.

Despite being at the age that most men are thinking of retirement, Al is still one of the hardest rocking frontmen on the planet, as this album bears testament.

Tracklisting:

“Winter”

“Mind Conception”

“A Void To Avoid”

“Coming Thick & Fast”

“Heavy Thoughts”

“Never Satisfied”

“Money Talks”

“Cradle To The Grave”

“Love At War”

“Victim Of Changes”

Bonus track:

“Mind Conception” (early Judas Priest demo extract)

Watch Al Atkins’ new promotional video below: