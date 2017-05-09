Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS On Most Memorable Career Moment - "The Night I Played At Madison Square Garden With My Mom And My Dad In Attendance"

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss is featured in a new career-spanning interview with Australia's Silver Tiger Media. Check it out via the player below.

Criss recently announced his last US performance will take place in June at the New York KISS Expo. Criss will be appearing at the Expo from June 9th - 11th and will perform a special VIP Dinner Performance on June 16th billed as his “last live performance in the USA! Don’t miss it.”

The original Catman will also appear at the Australia KISS Convention from May 12th to May 14th with a special VIP Dinner Performance that will be his “last live performance in Australia.”

Speaking with Australia’s Loud, Peter discusses his upcoming trip “down under”, and what fans can expect.

Having attended KISS conventions in the past and encountered countless fans throughout the decades, Peter is asked if he has more or less seen and heard it all, or if he’s still surprised by some of the sentiments fans express to him in that environment?

Says Peter: “Oh yeah, our fans are psychotic, man (laughs). I mean that in a good way. They’re like Star Trek fans. There’s no fan better than a KISS fan. If not for the KISS fans we wouldn’t have gotten in the Hall of Fame, and I wouldn’t have such a really wonderful life today that they’ve given me. I always say that I don’t take that for granted. And I found that more to be true when I went out with my book (Makeup To Breakup); I did a book and I did a book signing. It turned into a lot more signings of KISS things, and I got really closer to the fans. Because when you’re on-stage there’s so many people out there, you don’t know anybody. But when you do the signings and autographs and stuff, you really get to hear stories. Like people saying, ‘I’ve had your album for 30 years and I’ve been waiting to meet you for 30 years’, ‘holy shit, here’s my kids’, and ‘your music got me through when my mother died’ or this and that. I’ve touched a lot of people, and especially in Australia. I got a lot of stuff, we’ve got a lot of gold and platinum records from Australia. It’s a great place.”

Read the full interview at loudmag.com.au.