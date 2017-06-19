Original KISS Drummer PETER CRISS Performs Final Live Show In The US; Audio / Video Streaming

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss performed his final live show in the US on June 17th at the Cutting Room in New York City, NY. Check out some fan-filmed video and audio from the show below.

Criss performed the following setlist:

“I Can’t Stop The Rain”

“Hooked On Rock ’N’ Roll”

“Strange Ways” (KISS song)

“Strutter” (KISS song)

“You Matter To Me”

“Don’t You Let Me Down”

“Hooligan” (KISS song)

“Nothin' To Lose” (KISS song)

“Words”

“Hard Luck Woman” (KISS song)

“Beth” (KISS song)

“Rock And Roll All Nite” (KISS song)

“Sing, Sing, Sing”