Original MACHINE HEAD Drummer TONY COSTANZA Dead At 52; "Tony Was A Character, Funny, Kind Of A Fabulous Disaster, But A Good Guy With A Great Heart," Says ROBB FLYNN

Original Machine Head drummer, Tony Costanza, has passed away at 52 years of age. He was also a member of Crowbar in the early 2000s, appearing on the band's 2001 album Sonic Excess In Its Purest Form.

Costanza's former Crisis bandmate Afzaal Nasiruddeen, who confirmed the sad news, has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help Tony's mom pay for funeral expenses.

He says: "Please help Tony's Mom Denise Costanza​ pay for Tony's funeral expenses. Tony Costanza was a legendary, hard hitting and passionate musician who was highly underrated and deserved a lot more success than came his way in life. Tony was part of several reputable and professional touring bands including Machine Head (he was their original drummer), Crowbar and Crisis. Donate whatever you can afford; it is for a good cause. Thank you and stay safe out there."



Machine Head frontman, Robb Flynn, posted the following message:

"So sad to hear about Tony Costanza passing away today.

"The first 6 month of Machine Head’s existence happened because he joined.

"I began talking to Tony around March 1992 for the first time. I can’t exactly remember how we got in touch, he was from Las Vegas and this was before the Internet, before cell phones, it’s possible that a guy who used to work for Vio-lence name Joey Copobianco put me in touch with him.

"We started talking on the phone about Machine Head, and eventually he came up to the Bay Area. It seemed in a lot of ways, he was ready to start a new life, he has been the singer for the early-Grindcore band Papsmear and I had actually met him the year prior with Mitch from Napalm Death when Mitch, Shane and him came up to a show in the Bay Area

"It’s a little foggy, but I want to say he might’ve moved in with me for the first few weeks he was up here(?). One hilarious memory I have, is of him staying the night at Genevra‘s apartment, we all got super drunk on purple Kool-Aid and fucking moonshine, and apparently he had eaten some kind of Chinese squid-based dish earlier that night and later on, hammered out of his mind, threw up purple squid all over her carpet. Genevra was pissed for a minute, but we couldn’t help laugh hysterically about it later on, it was just so funny to see all these little purple squids all over the floor.

"I had already fleshed out a couple of the early MH songs on the drums with my friend Gary, and then later on a whirlwind 2 day jam with Chris Kontos, but that was the only time that we had heard the songs played as a band.

"So to have Tony there, regularly jamming “Death Church”, "Blood For Blood" and “Fuck It All” at the Emeryville warehouse in a room we shared with 6 other punk rock bands was pretty thrilling... Some of the songs that he worked out with us from the start would’ve been "A Thousand Lies”,”I’m Your God Now”, “Nation on Fire" and “Rage to Overcome", and even part of a “Davidian” riff.

"Tony was a character, funny, kind of a fabulous disaster, but a good guy with a great heart. He didn’t click with one of the band guys though, so there was always like a weird tension when he was around. But we played our first few shows with him at Mike Scum's Woolsey house in Oakland, which ended up being Machine Head's first kegger party/show."

Crowbar guitarist/vocalist Kirk Windstein posted: "This is so sad!!! Tony was such a sweet and talented guy. So happy we had the pleasure of him playing drums on Sonic Excess in its Purest Form !! God bless u Tony and our hearts go out to your family!!"