Original MACHINE HEAD Guitarist LOGAN MADER Looks Back On Burn My Eyes - "Nobody Could've Known It Could Have Been As Big As It Was"

Heavy New York caught up with Logan Mader of Machine Head and Once Human to talk about Machine Head's debut album, Burn My Eyes, and the 25th anniversary tour, how the record influenced him in future projects, and more. Check out the interview below.

Mader: "When I came in, I did my best to be myself, but also to fit alongside with the foundation that he had laid with songs like 'Death Church', 'Blood For Blood' and 'Block', which was called 'Fuck It All'. I think those three were all done when I joined, and then songs like 'Old' I participated in the riff-writing, and 'Davidian', 'A Nation On Fire', 'A Thousand Lies'... so yeah, I guess it worked chemistry-wise and I brought some really cool riffs to the party. Robb (Flynn) knew - he told me when I first talked to him about it - he was, like, 'Yeah, I think this is gonna be big. It's gonna be big.' And I believed him for some reason, and he was right. I mean, nobody could've known it could have been as big as it was."





Machine Head performed on February 1st at Webster Hall in New York City. Pro-shot video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Imperium"

"Take My Scars"

"Now We Die"

"Beautiful Mourning"

"Locust"

"I Am Hell (Sonata in C#)"

"Aesthetics of Hate"

"Darkness Within"

"Catharsis"

"From This Day"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"Is There Anybody Out There?"

"Hallowed Be Thy Name" (Iron Maiden)

"Halo"

"Burn My Eyes"

"Real Eyes, Realize, Real Lies"

"Davidian"

"Old"

"A Thousand Lies"

"None But My Own"

"The Rage To Overcome"

"Death Church"

"A Nation on Fire"

"Blood for Blood"

"I'm Your God Now"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" / "One" / "Creeping Death" / "South of Heaven" / "Raining Blood"

"Block"

Machine Head are on the road for the highly anticipated 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes, hot on the heels of what is one of THE monster European/UK tours of 2019.

Tour dates:

February

9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

14 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues