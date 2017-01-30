Original MERCYFUL FATE Members, Manager OLE BANG Accept Pioneer Award At Denmark’s Steppeulven 2017; Video

Original Mercyful Fate members Hank Shermann, Michael Denner, Kim Ruzz and Timi Hansen, along with longtime band manager Ole Bang, accepted the Pionerprisen (Pioneer) award at the Steppeulven 2017 awards ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark on January 28th.

Video footage of the presentation at the Bremen Teater, including some rare live footage filmed in Eindhoven, Holland in 1983, can be seen below.