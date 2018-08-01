Original METALLICA Bassist RON McGOVNEY Talks Band's Early Days On Talk Is Jericho Podcast - "DAVE MUSTAINE Plugged In... He Was Just Warming Up And Everybody's Like, 'Holy Crap, This Guy's Really Good!'"

Talk Is Jericho host and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho recently spoke with original Metallica bassist Ron McGovney for the podcast. An overview from Jericho is available below:

"Ron McGovney is the original Metallica bassist, and it was his garage that not only hosted auditions for the band but also served as their first rehearsal space! Ron recounts how he met James Hetfield in junior high, what happened to their highschool band, Leather Charm, his first introduction to drummer Lars Ulrich (and what he thought when he heard Lars play), and how Dave Mustaine ended up in Metallica. He also shares details about Metallica’s first couple of live shows (including playing with Saxon at the Whisky A Go Go on the Sunset Strip), how and why Ron was replaced by Cliff Burton, what his relationship with Mustaine was like during and after their days in Metallica, and how his friendship with James has survived over the years. Plus, Ron was at Metallica’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, and joined them onstage for their big 30th Anniversary concert in San Francisco!"