Original MISFITS Added As Saturday Headliner To Psycho Las Vegas 2019

The curators of Psycho Las Vegas played their final hand for the 2019 lineup, welcoming The Original Misfits to this year's monolithic, three-day, four-stage lineup set to take over Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino From August 16th - 18th. Featuring original singer / songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only, along with early guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, the legendary horror-punk trailblazers / modern-metal pioneers will headline Saturday's events, taking the place of Megadeth who recently cancelled much of their remaining 2019 tour schedule following singer / guitarist Dave Mustaine's recent throat cancer diagnosis.

Notorious for delivering diverse and eclectic lineups, Psycho Las Vegas 2019 will also feature headlining sets from Electric Wizard, and Opeth as well as performances from some of metal and rock's most esteemed artists including High On Fire, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Bad Religion, Yob, Goatwhore, Clutch, Carcass, Triumph Of Death, Old Man Gloom, Oranssi Pazuzu, Mogwai, Power Trip, Amenra, Deafheaven, Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, and dozens more.

Additionally, Psycho Las Vegas will host a special all-day pool party August 15th to kick off the mayhem. Set to take place at Daylight Beach Club nestled next to the Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino, the fittingly-monikered Psycho Swim features sets from Corrosion Of Conformity, Lucifer, Primitive Man, and more. See the full Psycho Las Vegas day-to-day lineups below.

The coveted "Psycho Special" passes and "High Roller VIP" passes are long sold out, however "Tier 1 Weekender General Admission" passes are still available at $249 but will increase to $299 once the first tier sells out. Single-day tickets priced at $109 are now available at VivaPsycho.com.