Original MYSTIC FORCE Guitarist Unleashes New Audio/Video Compilation

Rich Davis, original guitar player for Baltimore-based progressive power metal innovators Mystic Force, has unleashed a brand new DVD/CD called Not Dead Yet, via Las Vegas-based Crushing Notes Entertainment. The solo compilation is the ultimate showcase of Davis’ work featuring nine music videos and 14 songs on the CD.

Davis remarks about his creativity: “What I thought was so important was staying in everyone’s eyes. Being as current as possible. Releasing songs fast and pushing them everywhere else I could get my music. The music business is so tough and there is so many talented bands out there, the only way to make even the smallest ripple is to put out new music fast! So the idea about this project was for me to be as self-sufficient as I could possibly be and after being in bands with other members my entire career, it was time to take on something that was all me and moved at my pace. I wanted to not only play all the instruments, but also do everything else that went along with it, including the recording mixing, mastering and eventually shooting my very own videos. Knowing that I've been putting out so many songs and cool videos, it just had to be compiled on a DVD/CD package. Thats where the Not Dead Yet started. But be warned. This is not for the faint of heart. Parental guidance is suggested!”

Not Dead Yet features:

DVD

"Re-Animated"

"Mantra"

"Big Bad Wolf"

"Past Tense"

"Death Star"

"Faceless"

"Troublemaker (GTA)"

"13"

"Evolution"

CD

"Re-Animated"

"Mantra"

"Big Bad Wolf"

"Tyrants of Armageddon"

"Control"

"Past Tense"

"Death Star"

"Faceless"

"Troublemaker (GTA)

"13"

"King of the Hill"

"Cancer"

"Malcontent"

"Evolution"

Re-Animated video:

For more details and to order visit Richdavismusic.com.