Original OVERKILL Guitarist BOBBY GUSTAFSON Slams Release Of Live In Overhausen Album; Working On New Material For SATANS TAINT

Legendary New Jersey thrashers Overkill have announced that they will release their Live In Overhausen album on May 18th via Nuclear Blast. Former guitarist Bobby Gustafson – who has launched a new band Satans Taint - recently took to social media slamming the release and his former bandmates Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth and D.D. Verni in the following statement:

“What are they celebrating: The fact that none of the other members even played on these albums. The fact that they will both make all the money and not the other 3 or the fact that they think they don't have to pay me. Don’t buy this piece of shit people. I'm not getting a dime.”

Gustafson is currently working on new material for his band Satans Taint, having issued a brief update: “The writing has begun. One song down 75 riffs to sort through.”

A live video for the song can be found below.

Celebrating the band's history, Live In Overhausen captured not one but two album anniversaries. Fans assembled on April 16th, 2016 at Turbinenhalle 2 in Oberhausen, Germany for the 25th Anniversary of Horrorscope and 30th Anniversary of where it all began, Feel The Fire. A full night of kill from the past played loud and in its entirety.

Bobby Blitz comments, "From the stage to your eyes and ears! Live in Overhausen, celebrating Feel the Fire and Horrorscope in one, filmed/recorded concert, in Germany, from 2016. A rare, two hour look at what has transpired over three decades in one of the world's hotbeds of metal. Hang on to your hats kids, its going to be a 'THRASHY-RIDE'!"

Live In Overhausen will be available in different formats:

- 2 CD + Blu Ray Digipak

- 2 CD + DVD Digipak

- LP (Limited edition Splatter, Green, Black)

- Mail-Order Edition

Live In Overhausen tracklisting:

"Coma"

"Infectious"

"Blood Money"

"Thanx For Nothin'"

"Bare Bones"

"Horrorscope"

"New Machine"

"Frankenstein"

"Live Young Die Free"

"Nice Day - For A Funeral"

"Soulitude"

"Raise The Dead"

"Rotten To The Core"

"There's No Tomorrow"

"Second Son"

"Hammerhead"

"Feel The Fire"

"Blood And Iron"

"Kill at Command"

"Overkill"

"Fuck You"

"Hammerhead" video: