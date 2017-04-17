Original OVERKILL Guitarist Bobby Gustafson’s SATANS TAINT To Release Axe To The Head Of My Enemies Album; Video Message Streaming
April 17, 2017, an hour ago
Original Overkill guitarist, Bobby Gustafson, has launched a pre-order for Axe To The Head Of My Enemies, the new album from his Satans Taint project. A video message from Bobby can be found below.
The first five songs on the set were remastered by James Murphy, who also performs a solo on one of the tracks.
Tracklisting:
“Asatru”
“Killing Spree”
“He Who Wore The Crown”
“Deliver Me To The Gods”
“Gutpile”
Bonus tracks:
“All Out War”
“Gothic Serpent”
“Battle Of Bravalla”
“Song For The Einherjar”
“The Hammer And The Cross”
To pre-order the album, head to this location.