Original OVERKILL Guitarist Bobby Gustafson’s SATANS TAINT To Release Axe To The Head Of My Enemies Album; Video Message Streaming

Original Overkill guitarist, Bobby Gustafson, has launched a pre-order for Axe To The Head Of My Enemies, the new album from his Satans Taint project. A video message from Bobby can be found below.

The first five songs on the set were remastered by James Murphy, who also performs a solo on one of the tracks.

Tracklisting:

“Asatru”

“Killing Spree”

“He Who Wore The Crown”

“Deliver Me To The Gods”

“Gutpile”

Bonus tracks:

“All Out War”

“Gothic Serpent”

“Battle Of Bravalla”

“Song For The Einherjar”

“The Hammer And The Cross”

To pre-order the album, head to this location.