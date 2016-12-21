Original PARADOX Lineup Reforms After 28 Years; Festival Appearances Announced

German speed metal pioneers, Paradox, are reforming after 28 years with their original lineup: Charly Steinhauer (vocals/guitar), Markus Spyth (guitar), Roland Stahl (bass) and Axel Blaha (drums).

This was the original lineup for their debut album, Product Of Imagination, released in 1987. Soon after, they were called the #1 German newcomer and were “Record Of The Month” in several print magazines. The second album, Heresy, is also known as an old school speed metal classic.

Paradox will play their official reunion show at the Bang Your Head!!! festival in Balingen, Germany (July 12th – 15th) and after that at the Harder Than Steel festival in Dittigheim on September 30th. They will play an old school setlist with songs from the first two albums. More details to be revealed soon.

(Photos - Christoph Weiß)