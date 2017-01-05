Original RATT Frontman STEPHEN PEARCY In Praise Of Toronto's DIEMONDS - "Love This Band...."

Stephen Pearcy, original vocalist for Ratt, recently took to Twitter to sing the praises of Toronto-based rockers, Diemonds:

Diemonds are forever. Love this band. Support the incoming. https://t.co/YCjO8WBcO5 — STEPHEN PEARCY (@StephenEPearcy) 4 January 2017



For information on Diemonds go to this location.

January 27th is confirmed as the release date for Stephen Pearcy's fourth original solo album, Smash. The album track “Want Too Much” is available for streaming below.

Stephen Pearcy, best known as the original vocalist and founding member of the platinum rock band Ratt, has been working hard to complete his highly anticipated new album, while at the same time keeping busy performing shows across the US.

Pre-order Smash via the Amazon widget at the bottom of this page, or through iTunes, Google Play or Spotify. Digital pre-orders include an instant download of “I Can't Take It”. A video for the track can be found below.

"It took long enough to finish the new record Smash and it is well worth the patience taken, giving every song as much attention as the next. Erik Ferentinos (lead guitars & co-writer), Greg D' Angelo (drums) and Matt Thorne (bass, keyboards) and myself didn't settle on any first, second or third takes. We let some songs grow if needed, then go back and complete it. We're very happy with the outcome, that we were able to experiment and grow with the new songs," says Pearcy of the new album.

With over 15 million records and gold and platinum long form videos sold in the US alone with Ratt, touring the world with over 20 albums to his credit with other ventures, solo projects, compilations, best of records, and other bands he created, there is no slowing Pearcy down.

Pearcy is an accomplished songwriter with credits on all of Ratt’s records through the years (including Out Of The Cellar, Invasion Of Your Privacy, Dancing Undercover and more). More recently, Ratt’s last studio album, Infestation, was released a few years ago to rave reviews around the world. Stephen is also a producer, composer, television program creator, art director, marketing director, and owner/product creator of Mic Knuckle (hands free mic holder) and has also been involved in music for ESPN2 NHRA Drag Racing. Additionally, he has been involved in sponsoring several top fuel dragsters and funny cars since the mid 80's-90's thru the 00's.

Smash tracklisting:

“I Know I'm Crazy”

“Ten Miles Wide”

“Lollipop; Dead Rose's”

“Shut Down Baby”

“Hit Me With A Bullet”

“Want Too Much”

“What Do Ya Think”

“Jamie”

“Rain”

“Can't Take It” (Album Version)

“Summer's End”

“Passion Infinity”

“Want Too Much”:

“Jamie”:

“I Can’t Take It” video:

Credits:

Stephen E. Pearcy - Lead Vocals, Back-up Vocals

Musicians:

Erik Ferentinos - Rhythm & Lead Guitars, Back-up vocals

Greg D' Angelo - Drums, Percussion

Matt Thorne - Bass Guitar

Chris Hager - Guitars, Lead Guitars on Track #3

The reunited Ratt lineup, featuring Stephen Pearcy, guitarist Warren DeMartini and bassist Juan Croucier, are at work on material for a new album, and will embark of the Back For More tour in 2017.

A message at Pearcy’s Facebook page states: “Pearcy/De Martini/Croucier already writing and recording song roughs for a new RATT record. When, where they record and release this new record TBA. It will happen, ready when ready.”

In regards to the Back For More tour, the band, which also includes former Quiet Riot guitarist, Carlos Cavazo, are already confirmed to headline the second night of M3 Rock Festival 2017, taking place Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Other acts confirmed for the festival include Kix, Loverboy, Winger, Faster Pussycat, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Dokken, Warrant, Jack Russell’s Great White and more. Further details on the festival flyer below.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Ratt camp.