ORIGINAL SIN - Fan-Filmed Video From Vegas Memorial Day Weekend Show

This past Saturday, May 27th, Todd “Dammit” Kerns, Brent Muscat, Michael “Doc” Ellis, and Rob “Boom Boom” Cournoyer - formerly known as Sin City Sinners, now going by the name Original Sin - played a surprise show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The quartet opened for Vince Neil as part of a free, outdoor concert at the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino​. Crowd-shot footage of "It's Not You, It's Me" and "Viva Las Vegas" can be enjoyed below.

Original Sin frontman Todd Kerns recently spoke with BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, about the band's reformation, name change, and future plans. To read the complete interview, visit this location.

For those anywhere near Vegas, be sure to catch Original Sin at their one and only upcoming show - June 16th at Count’s Vamp’d.