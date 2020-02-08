ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT MUSCAT Announce CD Reissue, Anniversary Show

"It’s hard to believe it’s been a full decade," admits Original Sin frontman Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque). "In 2010 we released an album called Exile On Fremont Street that went on to be a Sin City classic."

"On March 27th 2020 Original Sin Las Vegas are going to reissue the long out of print CD with 3 bonus unreleased tracks which we are very excited about."

"That night the Original Sin Las Vegas will be playing at Vamp’d in Vegas as a CD re-release party of Exile On Fremont Street - Ten Years In Exile made fully available for all of our Original Sinners."

"Come hear the album performed live in its entirety including all 3 bonus tracks plus a whole lot more. While you’re at it, pick up a CD and get it signed by the guys."

"We are stoked to be able to share this monumental experience with you. Thank you for 10 years of celebrating the music. Thank you for 13 years of Sinning with us."

Opening for Original Sin Las Vegas on March 27th at Vamp’d will be Frankie And The Studs, featuring Guns N' Roses alumni Gilby Clarke’s amazingly talented daughter, Frankie.

VIP tickets are available now at this location.

Original Sin Las Vegas is: Brent Muscat, Michael Doc Ellis, Rob Cournoyer, and Todd Kerns.