ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT MUSCAT Announce Christmas Concert

On December 14th - Original Sin featuring Todd Kerns, Brent Muscat, Michael Doc Ellis, and Rob Cournoyer - will be back at Count’s Vamp’d in Las Vegas, NV for the last show of 2018 and the last show for a long while, celebrating the holidays as loudly as possible!

Catch the quartet rockin’ Christmas classics, Exile On Fremont Street in it’s entirety and a whole lot more. Tickets are already going faster than ever, so get yours by clicking here before it’s too late.



