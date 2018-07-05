ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT MUSCAT Announce One-Off Show

"You wanted it you got it," says Todd Kerns of Original Sin. The classic Sin City Sinners lineup, who brought you Exile On Fremont Street - featuring Kerns, along with Brent Muscat, Michael Doc Ellis, and Rob Cournoyer - will headline Count's Vamp’d in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 31st.

"Last big Vegas show before Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Living The Dream tour," continues Kerns. "With very special guests from Los Angeles, Alicia Vigil and Vigil Of War. This is gonna be huge! See you there, come say hi."