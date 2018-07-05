ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT MUSCAT Announce One-Off Show
July 5, 2018, 26 minutes ago
"You wanted it you got it," says Todd Kerns of Original Sin. The classic Sin City Sinners lineup, who brought you Exile On Fremont Street - featuring Kerns, along with Brent Muscat, Michael Doc Ellis, and Rob Cournoyer - will headline Count's Vamp’d in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 31st.
"Last big Vegas show before Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Living The Dream tour," continues Kerns. "With very special guests from Los Angeles, Alicia Vigil and Vigil Of War. This is gonna be huge! See you there, come say hi."