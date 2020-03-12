ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT MUSCAT Drop Lyric Video For New Single "High"

On March 27th 2020, Original Sin will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their album, Exile On Fremont Street, by reissuing the long out of print CD - complete with three bonus tracks. And, that same night, the band will perform a special headline show at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One of the aforementioned bonus tracks is the previously unreleased song, "High", which can be heard now:

Speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, Original Sin frontman Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque) elaborated upon the new Original Sin song, "High".

According to Todd, "It sounds so much like us; but in 2020 rather than 2010. And that’s very exciting! Actually, the catch line of the song is, ‘Do you wanna get high?’ As a guy who is… I’ve always liked songs to be ambiguous enough that people can kind of draw their own idea of what that means. In the day and age where – you live in, and I come from a country (Canada) where weed is 100% legal – it doesn’t feel rebellious to say, ‘Do you wanna get high?’ And it’s not really about drugs any way. To me, it’s always been about music."

"That’s the fascinating thing, when I’m sitting around with people and they’re talking about sports, or whatever else, I am completely uneducated, except for rock n roll. They want to talk about number seven for The Raiders… I don’t know who that is. But I do know who played guitar for Roxy Music. So, ‘Do you wanna get high’? Is that about love or drugs? Is it about God or rock n roll? I think it’s all of those things to different people, and that’s the beauty of it. It’s a song I’ve had kicking around for a long time. You always feel like, this has real potential, I think we should chase this down with something. Then this opportunity came up, and I’ve got just the song."

VIP tickets to see Original Sin at Vamp'd in Vegas on March 27th are available now at ToddKerns.com.

For those unable to attend the show, who would like to purchase the CD reissue of Exile On Fremont Street, pre-orders can be placed now. It's $25 within North America, $30 everywhere else. (The album is $10 the rest is for SP&H). Simply email info@toddkerns.com or DM the Original Sin show and you will be invoiced. Original Sin will need your shipping address and email address attached to your paypal. The CD will be signed by the entire band, and mailed out the Monday after the show, March 30th.