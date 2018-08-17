ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT MUSCAT Perform On The Morning Blend; Video

Much earlier this morning, Friday August 17th, Original Sin - comprised of Todd Kerns, Brent Muscat, Michael Doc Ellis, and Rob "Boom Boom" Cournoyer - appeared on The Morning Blend on KTNV Channel 13.

As part of the promotion for their upcoming show at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 31st, Original Sin performed "Goin' To Vegas", which originally appeared on Exile On Fremont Street.

Enjoy a trip down memory lane with the original video for "Goin' To Vegas", featuring a cameo appearance by Ron Jeremy: