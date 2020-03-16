ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT MUSCAT Postpone Anniversary Show

On March 27th, Original Sin had planned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Exile On Fremont Street album by reissuing the long out of print CD, complete with three unreleased bonus tracks. And to cap it off - Todd Kerns, Brent Muscat, Doc Ellis and Rob Cournoyer were going to headline Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada that night.

Unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the show has been postponed. An official statement reads:

"It is with a heavy heart we have to announce postponing the show. We are working on a date for everyone right away and we will get that to you ASAP.

We have two options, you can either hold onto your ticket for any (1) future show, please just print off your PayPal receipt, or it can be exchanged for a shipped signed CD – please email into info@toddkerns.com with your ticket order number and your shipping address.

We thank Count's Vamp'd for supporting us in this. The health of their staff and our audience is the most important thing to us .

Thank you for your understanding during this very difficult time. Thank you to those who have donated the cost of their tickets etc."

Original Sin frontman Todd Kerns commented:

"This suuuuuucks!

A month ago I couldn’t imagine having a day off let alone two weeks.

We did all we could but the March 27th Original Sin LV show is officially postponed. Such a drag. I so love getting together with everyone on these occasions but it’s best that we all do it at a time when there isn’t such a risk of anyone getting very ill.

We love you guys and can’t wait to do this. I’m all hopped up and ready to go. Very tough to come down from the state I get myself into but it’s beyond our control. Beyond any of our control.

Stay tuned and we’ll reorganize this entire thing as soon as possible and when we do it’s gonna be HUGE! Enjoy the new single 'High' in the meantime.

We love you. See you soon. Please take care of you and yours."