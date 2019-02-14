ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT MUSCAT Return To Vegas - One Night Only

February 14, 2019, 24 minutes ago

news original sin todd kerns brent muscat hard rock

ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT MUSCAT Return To Vegas - One Night Only

On April 12th - Original Sin featuring Todd Kerns, Brent Muscat, Michael Doc Ellis, and Rob Cournoyer - will be back at Count’s Vamp’d in Las Vegas, NV for a special one-off show. 

Taking the stage ahead of Original Sin will be special guests Vigil Of War and Anthony Serrano.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a photo with Todd and the band, a VIP gift, and a private sound check, are available while quantities last at this location.

 



Featured Audio

LAST IN LINE – “Landslide” (Frontiers)

LAST IN LINE – “Landslide” (Frontiers)

Featured Video

PHEAR Guitarist GRAHAM STIRRETT Premieres “Masquerade” Lyric Video

PHEAR Guitarist GRAHAM STIRRETT Premieres “Masquerade” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews