ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT MUSCAT Return To Vegas - One Night Only

On April 12th - Original Sin featuring Todd Kerns, Brent Muscat, Michael Doc Ellis, and Rob Cournoyer - will be back at Count’s Vamp’d in Las Vegas, NV for a special one-off show.

Taking the stage ahead of Original Sin will be special guests Vigil Of War and Anthony Serrano.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a photo with Todd and the band, a VIP gift, and a private sound check, are available while quantities last at this location.