ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS Perform On The Morning Blend To Aid Vegas Charity

Earlier today, October 2nd, Original Sin performed live on The Morning Blend in Las Vegas, Nevada on KTNV ABC 13. Todd Kerns, Brent Muscat, Doc Ellis and Rob "Boom Boom" Cournoyer were interviewed and played an acoustic version of "Goin' To Vegas". They also spoke about the upcoming Shep Fest 2 Benefit Show happening Saturday, October 5th at the Thunderbird Retro Boutique Hotel & Lounge.

Original Sin is looking to help raise money for a transportation van for the Vegas Shepherd Rescue. To learn more about the animal charity, click here. For further details on Shep Fest 2, featuring Original Sin, visit this location.

(Artwork by Scooter Magee)