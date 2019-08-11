ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS To Headline Vegas In September

August 11, 2019, an hour ago

news original sin todd kerns hard rock

ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS To Headline Vegas In September

On September 20th - Original Sin, comprised of Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric), Brent Muscat (Faster Pussycat), Michael Doc Ellis, and Rob Cournoyer - will be back at Count’s Vamp’d in Las Vegas, Nevada for a special one-off show. 

Taking the stage ahead of Original Sin will be special guests Wicked Garden and Jimmie Romero & The Carneys.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a photo with Todd and the band, a VIP gift, and a private sound check, are available while quantities last.



Featured Audio

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews