ORIGINAL SIN Featuring TODD KERNS To Headline Vegas In September

On September 20th - Original Sin, comprised of Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric), Brent Muscat (Faster Pussycat), Michael Doc Ellis, and Rob Cournoyer - will be back at Count’s Vamp’d in Las Vegas, Nevada for a special one-off show.

Taking the stage ahead of Original Sin will be special guests Wicked Garden and Jimmie Romero & The Carneys.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a photo with Todd and the band, a VIP gift, and a private sound check, are available while quantities last.