Original SLIPKNOT Singer ANDERS COLSEFNI Shuts Down Talk Of Rejoining The Band - "I Simply Don't Know Those Guys Anymore"

With the departure of percussionist / vocalist Chris Fehn, Slipknot have an open slot in their line-up that a fan suggest be filled by original vocalist Anders Colsefni. This suggestion picked up momentum once frontman Corey Taylor responded with "Fuck, I would LOVE that..." but Colsefni shot the possibility down via a Facebook post, found below.

Colsefni, one of Slipknot's founding members, left the band in 1997, but did lay down vocals for the independently released Mate Feed Kill Repeat album, released that same year.

Mate Feed Kill Repeat line-up:

# ? Anders Colsefini - vocals, percussion

# 1 Joey Jordison - drums

# 2 Paul Gray - bass, backing Vocal

# 4 Josh Brainard - guitar, backing vocals

# 5 Craig Jones - samples

# 6 Shawn Crahan - percussion, secondary vocals

# 7 Mick Thomson - guitar

Last week, The Blast reported that Chris Fehn, who has been performing with Slipknot since 1998, and is known for wearing a Pinocchio-style mask, believes he may have been drummed out of payment for his years of touring, so he’s taking his bandmates to court. He claims to have always been told that the money from merchandise and touring is funnelled through one sole company that splits profits and pays the members of the band. However, Fehn claims he recently discovered that his bandmates have set up several other Slipknot affiliated business entities in different states that appear to be collecting money from the band.

Fehn says he was unaware of the separate companies, and claims to have never received a dime from them. He’s specifically calling out band leaders Shawn Crahan and Corey Taylor of the shady business dealings. Fehn wants a full forensic accounting done on Slipknot’s companies and assets, and to collect the damages and profits he believes he’s owed.

Slipknot's official website has since been updated with the following statement: "Slipknot’s focus is on making album #6, and our upcoming shows around the world, our best ever. Chris knows why he is no longer a part of Slipknot. We are disappointed that he chose to point fingers and manufacture claims, rather than doing what was necessary to continue to be a part of Slipknot. We would have preferred he not take the path that he has, but evolution in all things is a necessary part of this life. Long Live The Knot."