Original STYX Vocalist DENNIS DeYOUNG - "I've Been Saying For Ten Years That Rock Is Dead. It Is Dead If There Is No Format For It... It's Dead"

In a new interview with Classic Rock Revisited, Dennis DeYoung opens up to Jeb Wright about a new album he is working on with Jim Peterik of Survivor fame. In addition, since DeYoung is touring and performing the classic Styx album The Grand Illusion in its entirety, they discuss the making of that album. An excerpt from the chat follows:

Jeb Wright: It has occurred to me at times that, if I wasn't doing this website, I I wouldn't know about new stuff. I know about it because the record companies send me stuff.

Dennis DeYoung: "It's awful! If the industry hasn't figured this out, they will, because fewer and fewer people are interested in becoming musicians, especially rock bands and that's a shame. I've been saying for ten years that rock is dead. It is dead if there is no format for it. It's dead. People will write in and say, 'You don't know...screw you, you stupid old...' I'm sorry. People don't know what it was like when rock was alive. You need a forum to reach the audience. You can't go door-to-door. Who are you? Avon? The Fuller Brush Music Man? No!

"Without radio and, to a lesser extent, MTV It's hard to reach an audience. I've often said it should be called the Business Music, not the Music Business because it's always business first. Before you record a note, you sign a record deal with somebody, a corporation. They will decide how much you make for each record sold. If that isn't a business, I don't know what is."

