Original SURVIVOR Vocalist DAVE BICKLER Announces Four UK Shows For March 2019

Original Survivor vocalist Dave Bickler has confirmed a short run of UK dates in March. The voice of the worldwide hit "Eye Of The Tiger" will play the following shows:

March

11 - London, England - The Garage

12 - Bristol, England - Thekla

13 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

14 - Prestatyn, Wales - HRH AOR

Chrome Molly have been announced as special guests for all shows except Prestatyn.

Tickets on sale now at this location.



In 2018, Dave Bickler released his long anticipated solo album, Darklight, on all digital platforms.The album has been a labour of love and his main focus for many years. Its release was accompanied by a simple statement which said “Remember, there's no light without dark, and there's more to light than meets the eye! Happy listening!"

As the original singer in the band Survivor, Dave Bickler had his biggest hit with the double platinum 1982 hit "Eye Of The Tiger", the theme song for the motion picture Rocky III. The song, which topped the US, British and Australian charts, became an international hit, selling millions of copies around the world. The song won Bickler and the band a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, was voted Best New Song by the People's Choice Awards, and received an Academy Award nomination. In subsequent years the song continues to be an influence, featuring in a variety of spheres including sporting events, electronic games such as Guitar Hero, and numerous Best Of charts.



The album Eye Of The Tiger, which produced a further US Top 20 hit single with "American Heartbeat", was certified platinum in the USA.



Dave Bickler served three stints with Survivor from 1978 - 1983, 1993 - 1999 and 2013 - 2014. In 2013, Bickler rejoined the band with Jimi Jamison, touring regularly until Jamison's untimely death in 2014. Dave Bickler appeared on four albums: Survivor, Premonition, Eye Of The Tiger and Caught In The Game.



From 1999 - 2009, Bickler was the singing voice behind the hugely successful Real Men Of Genius Bud Light radio and TV commercials. It became the most award-winning radio campaign in advertising history.



