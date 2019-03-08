Original SURVIVOR Vocalist DAVE BICKLER Returns With Solo Debut, Darklight; EPK Video Streaming

The voice on one of the most instantly recognizable and celebrated rock anthems of all-time is back with his first-ever solo album - with the arrival of former Survivor singer Dave Bickler’s Darklight.

Released on March 15th via Deko Music, the 10-track album recalls the singer’s classic rock roots with a modern sound - and features contributions by the likes of Ryan Hoyle (Collective Soul) on drums, Brad Smith (Blind Melon) on bass, Grammy nominated producer Steve DeAcutis (Vanilla Fudge, Corey Glover, Vinnie Moore, Overkill, etc.), and Grammy Award winning mastering engineer Alan Douches (Fleetwood Mac, Yes, Mastodon, Monster Magnet, etc.).

The album’s lead-off single is the track “Hope,” which is released digitally today, and can be ordered here.

Starting his musical career as lead singer of the 1970s rock group Jamestown Massacre (best known for the Billboard Top 100 song, “Summer Sun”) and doing commercial jingle work in Chicago, Dave was the lead singer of Survivor from 1978-1984 and 1993-1999, and co-lead singer 2013-2014.

And his crowning career achievement was singing on the track “Eye Of The Tiger” - the theme song for the hit film Rocky III, which topped the Billboard charts for six weeks and won a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal". From 1999-2009, Dave served as the singing voice behind the most award winning radio campaign in advertising history (Real Men of Genius), for Bud Light beer.

Darklight will be issued on both CD and vinyl, with the vinyl version being available in both standard (black) and limited (grey swirl) editions, and if ordered online here, it will include a bonus track. Dave will be launching a European solo tour in March, with further Euro/US dates and festival shows throughout the year.

And if the album is pre-ordered now, here, a limited edition bundle of only 100 will include the following:

One (1) Dave Bickler - Darklight CD

One (1) Dave Bickler - Darklight (Autographed) Ltd. Edition Grey Marble Vinyl

One (1) * Exclusive digital download of the song "Day And Night" (delivered at time of shipping) - not included on the Darklight album

One (1) Dave Bickler - Darklight Shirt

Tracklisting:

"Hope"

"Kaleidoscope"

"Fear Of The Dark"

"Magic"

"The Gift"

"Always You"

"Time"

"Sea Of Green"

"Lights"

"Angel Heart"

"The Sky Is Falling"

EPK:

(Photo - Jeff Lange)