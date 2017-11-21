Original TOTO Singer BOBBY KIMBALL Calls Against ALS In Video Supporting Precious Time Project

Former Toto's singer Bobby Kimball has something massively important to say about the new GGM-Precious Time project, supporting the fight against the disease ALS, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

GGM-Precious Time involved a team of international artists like Steve Porcaro (Toto, Michael Jackson), Leland Sklar (Phil Collins), Shannon Forrest (Toto), Scott Page (Pink Floyd), Fabrizio Grossi (Supesonic Blues Machine), Alessandro Del Vecchio (Jorn, Revolution Saints), Wes Little (Robben Ford) and others united against this terrible disease.

Watch Bobby Kimball’s personal video below, and find further info about the project and the songs written by guitarist Marco Ferrari here.