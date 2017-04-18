Original TROUBLE Vocalist ERIC WAGNER Signs With M-Theory Audio; New BLACKFINGER Album Due This Summer

Eric Wagner is a unique and legendary voice in our scene, and M-Theory Audio has announced that they will be releasing his next Blackfinger album, When Colors Fade Away, this summer.

Renowned and still cherished for the classic material he recorded with Chicago’s Trouble for over two decades, in recent years Wagner has been focusing on a couple other promising new bands in a similar vein and one of those is Blackfinger. Now relocated to Pittsburgh, Eric has a new full band lineup and is joined in Blackfinger for their sophomore album by another respected name in doom metal circles, guitarist Terry Weston of Dream Death/Penance.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that Blackfinger has signed with M-Theory Audio,” cites Eric Wagner. “It is an honour and a pleasure to work with Marco Barbieri again after all these years.”

“Eric, the pleasure is all mine,” responds M-Theory Audio’s Marco Barbieri. “Eric Wagner is a true artist, talent and storyteller. I’ve spent the last 34 years listening to classic tales weaved by this man; and he is truly one of my favourite vocalists. Along the way I’ve had the pleasure of working with Eric and Trouble while at Century Media during their Plastic Green Head album cycle and even had his other band, The Skull, headline one of the Doom in June Festivals. Now our co-operation and friendship continues and I am fortunate to release the new and phenomenal Blackfinger album.”

M-Theory Audio is the new label recently launched by Marco Barbieri, the former president of Century Media Records, whose previous experience includes Nuclear Blast and Metal Blade. Joining Marco in this adventure are colleagues whose past experience includes work for labels like Century Media, Prosthetic, Victory and Epitaph. The label’s roster includes Bay Area thrash outfit Cultural Warfare, Las Vegas prog/power metal band Sicocis, Sacramento headbangers Blessed Curse, Southern California’s Pagan Death Metallers Helsott, Nomadic Folk Metal band Tengger Cavalry, Female-fronted symphonic metal band Graveshadow and Nor Cal’s death/metalcore band Apothesary.

Street date and pre-order will be announced soon.