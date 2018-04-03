Original VICIOUS RUMORS Bassist DAVE STARR Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Band's Digital Dictator Album; Four Never-Before-Seen Videos Posted

Before playing guitar and bass in WildeStarr, and a run with Chastain, Dave Starr was the bassist in one of the world’s premier power metal bands; Vicious Rumors (aka VR). As a member for 10 years on all of VR's greatest albums, tours, and videos, Dave was also the one responsible for bringing vocalist Carl Albert and guitarist Mark McGee into the band, thus cementing the greatest lineup in the bands history.

The first album with this lineup, Digital Dictator, was recorded the summer of 1987, and released on Shrapnel Records in April of 1988. The record became an instant classic worldwide, and the band played tour dates in the US, Mexico, Canada and Europe. The record is still in print and selling strong - 30 years after its release.

Dave says: "Digital Dictator is generally regarded by VR fans as the band’s best album. Everything clicked - we all contributed to the songwriting, and the amazing chemistry the five of us had just came through with incredible results."

Shrapnel Records President Mike Varney recently said, "Vicious Rumors was one of the early bands that I signed to Shrapnel. Among many other distinctions, VR were a live band and not a studio project. Digital Dictator has become a metal classic and, among other things, introduced amazing vocalist Carl Albert to the world. It's hard to believe that 30 years has passed but the quality of the performances has stood the test of time."

Dave has put together a new Facebook page dedicated to the VR Digital Dictator album 30th anniversary.

This Facebook page will feature pics and stories from the classic Digital Dictator era, and more importantly, Dave has finally unleashed never before seen videos he had filmed of the band. These videos have sat in boxes for over 30 years, until Dave started to transfer them to digital format this year. Live shows, backstage, in the studio, hanging out, etc. - a literal treasure trove of VR videos that are finally seeing the light of day! The first four segments are up now for all the fans to see for the first time ever, with lots more videos to come. Watch below.

Video #1: Vicious Rumors' "The Crest" Live at the On Broadway in San Francisco, California 1988.

Video #2: Vicious Rumors playing the title track from the new Digital Dictator album. Shooters West club in Santa Rosa, California February 27th, 1988.

Video #3: Dave Starr at Prairie Sun studio with producer Steve Fontano. Recording Digital Dictator bass tracks, summer of 1987.

Video #4: Dave Starr and Geoff Thorpe talking with Digital Dictator producer Steve Fontano. Prairie Sun Studio summer of 1987. Jason Becker and Marty Friedman from Cacophony also stop by at the end.