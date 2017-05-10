Original VOIVOD Bassist BLACKY Launches CŒUR ATOMIQUE; Audio Sample Available

Original Voivod bassist Blacky (Jean-Yves Thériault) has teamed up with bassist Monica Emond and launched Cœur Atomique, a project formed in 2014. Their music, written for two basses and electronics, is accompanied with film projections during live performances. Art, they say, is meant to act and to resist!

“Watch out weird monkeys! Yes, it’s you we are talking to. You won’t get away so easily reshaping the whole wide world around.”

They will release their first album called Landscape Of Emergency I on June 5th, 2017, both available on vinyl and in digital format through their website. This album is the first part of the Landscape of Emergency serie of releases which address the impacts of the silencing machine of ignorance and indifference.

The Landscape Of Emergency I tracklist is as follows:

"Fail Safe"

"Calutron"

"Castle Bravo"

"The Waste"

"Berghof"

"Green Run"