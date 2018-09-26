ORPHANED LAND Announce European Tour For April 2019; SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE, PARATRA To Support
In order to celebrate the success of their 8th studio album, Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs,, the biggest and most influential middle-eastern metal band, Orphaned Land, will be touring Europe again in April 2019.
Singer Kobi comments: “We're so thrilled and excited to go back on the road for the second leg of our latest album's tour. Prepare for one hell of a night!”
Orphaned Land are looking forward to meeting all of you on the upcoming European Tour to celebrate great nights with outstanding tunes and music about anger, tragedy, protest and joy, breaking the boundaries of any racial, cultural and religious divide. They will be supported by Subterranean Masquerade, a band from Israel that brings an exciting mix of psychedelic rock and avant-garde metal, and Paratra from India who take you on a transcendental journey with their mixture of electronic music, citars and heavy guitar riffs.
Tour dates:
April
4 - Cologne, Germany - Helios
5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
6 - Roeselare, Belgium - Verlichte Geest
7 - Huy, Belgium - Atelier Rock
9 - Rouen, France - Le 106
10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L‘Undertown
11 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum
12 - Montauban, France - Le Rio Grande
13 - Saint-Etienne, France - Le Clapier
14 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
16 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
17 - Porto, Portugal - Hardclub
18 - Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club
19 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom
20 - Murcia, Spain - Garaja Beat
21 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias
23 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
24 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik
25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom
26 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
27 - Essen, Germany - Turock
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
Orphaned Land is:
Kobi Farhi - Vocals
Chen Balbus - Guitars
Idan Amsalem - Guitars
Uri Zelcha - Bass
Matan Shmuely - Drums
(Photo - Zohar Ron / Zoharon - Photography)