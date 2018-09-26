ORPHANED LAND Announce European Tour For April 2019; SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE, PARATRA To Support

In order to celebrate the success of their 8th studio album, Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs,, the biggest and most influential middle-eastern metal band, Orphaned Land, will be touring Europe again in April 2019.

Singer Kobi comments: “We're so thrilled and excited to go back on the road for the second leg of our latest album's tour. Prepare for one hell of a night!”

Orphaned Land are looking forward to meeting all of you on the upcoming European Tour to celebrate great nights with outstanding tunes and music about anger, tragedy, protest and joy, breaking the boundaries of any racial, cultural and religious divide. They will be supported by Subterranean Masquerade, a band from Israel that brings an exciting mix of psychedelic rock and avant-garde metal, and Paratra from India who take you on a transcendental journey with their mixture of electronic music, citars and heavy guitar riffs.

Tour dates:

April

4 - Cologne, Germany - Helios

5 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

6 - Roeselare, Belgium - Verlichte Geest

7 - Huy, Belgium - Atelier Rock

9 - Rouen, France - Le 106

10 - Geneva, Switzerland - L‘Undertown

11 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

12 - Montauban, France - Le Rio Grande

13 - Saint-Etienne, France - Le Clapier

14 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

16 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

17 - Porto, Portugal - Hardclub

18 - Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club

19 - Sevilla, Spain - Custom

20 - Murcia, Spain - Garaja Beat

21 - Zaragoza, Spain - CC Delicias

23 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

24 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Rockfabrik

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom

26 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

27 - Essen, Germany - Turock

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

Orphaned Land is:

Kobi Farhi - Vocals

Chen Balbus - Guitars

Idan Amsalem - Guitars

Uri Zelcha - Bass

Matan Shmuely - Drums

(Photo - Zohar Ron / Zoharon - Photography)