ORPHANED LAND Announce New Studio Album For Release In January 2018

Oriental metal pioneers, Orphaned Land, just announced they will release a new studio album on January 26th, 2018 via Century Media Records.

Most parts of the album, which will be entitled Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, have already been recorded and Jens Bogren will once again take over mixing and mastering duties of what is to be destined to become the band’s best and biggest production so far. Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs will feature a guest appearance of guitar virtuoso Steve Hackett and more specials will be announced soon.

Singer and frontman Kobi Farhi comments: “Hails from the recording studio! We are so thrilled and impatient for you all to hear Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs. I wish to inform our old school fans: Growls are back as well as killer melodies that will break your hearts! On a personal note: It's such a great feeling after a carrier of 25 years to know that we are still at our bests by all means. Prepare for something strong! Count the days with us till Jan 26th 2018!”

The release of Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs will be followed by an extensive European Tour in early 2018. There will also be a US tour in September 2017.

Orphaned Land is:

Kobi Farhi - Vocals

Chen Balbus - Guitars

Idan Amsalem - Guitars

Uri Zelcha - Bass

Matan Shmuely - Drums