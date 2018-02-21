ORPHANED LAND Announce North American Tour With TÝR

Oriental metal trailblazers Orphaned Land have announced their return to North America to further support their new album, Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs. The band have been enlisted as direct support to Faroese viking metallists Týr on their upcoming tour this May, along with support from Ghost Ship Octavius and Aeternam. Stay tuned for dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Vocalist Kobi Farhi commented, "We are so excited to be back to the USA, following our just released new album! Make sure you visit us on the road and check our new tunes! Who knows when we will be back next! "

Orphaned Land is:

Kobi Farhi - Vocals

Chen Balbus - Guitars

Idan Amsalem - Guitars

Uri Zelcha - Bass

Matan Shmuely - Drums

(Photo - Zohar Ron / Zoharon - Photography)