ORPHANED LAND - Artwork, First Details Revealed For Upcoming Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs Album; BLIND GUARDIAN, AT THE GATES Members To Guest

Oriental metal pioneers, Orphaned Land, will release their new studio album, Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, on January 26th via Century Media Records. Jens Bogren once again took over mixing and mastering duties of what turned out to be the band’s best and biggest production so far. Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs will feature a guest appearance of guitar virtuoso Steve Hackett as well as guest vocal appearances by no other than Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian) and Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates). The great album artwork was created by Valnoir.

Singer and frontman Kobi Farhi comments: “We are thrilled and so happy to finally reveal you the great artwork of Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs! Our music has always been a combination of anger, tragedy, protest and joy. We can't wait for you to hear the 13 brand new tracks of this album. As always it will be very eclectic, no song sounds like the other and the whole album is a one big musical journey. We feel that this album takes our feelings to a new level of anger, protest and tragedy. The cover speaks for itself and it was made as tribute to the way governments design their money. Enjoy!”

Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklisting:

“The Cave”

“We Do Not Resist”

“In Propaganda”

“All Knowing Eye”

“Yedidi”

“Chains Fall To Gravity”

“Like Orpheus”

“Poets Of Prophetic Messianism”

“Left Behind”

“My Brother's Keeper”

“Take My Hand”

“Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War”

“The Manifest - Epilogue”

The release of Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs will be followed by an extensive European Tour in early 2018. There will also be a US tour already in September 2017. The tour dates will be announced soon!

Orphaned Land is:

Kobi Farhi - Vocals

Chen Balbus - Guitars

Idan Amsalem - Guitars

Uri Zelcha - Bass

Matan Shmuely - Drums